News / National and Regional Press

Kevin Kelly named head of news and current affairs at BBC Northern Ireland

BBC Northern Ireland
By Amy Wilson
4 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

BBC Northern Ireland has appointed Kevin Kelly as head of news and current affairs. Kevin will have lead responsibility for the BBC’s news and current affairs output in Northern Ireland, including its newsroom operations in Belfast and Foyle. Kevin has served as interim head of news and current affairs since January 2022 and succeeds Adam Smyth who was recently appointed director of BBC NI.

BBC Northern Ireland Kevin Kelly

