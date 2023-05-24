Kevin Kelly named head of news and current affairs at BBC Northern Ireland
BBC Northern Ireland has appointed Kevin Kelly as head of news and current affairs. Kevin will have lead responsibility for the BBC’s news and current affairs output in Northern Ireland, including its newsroom operations in Belfast and Foyle. Kevin has served as interim head of news and current affairs since January 2022 and succeeds Adam Smyth who was recently appointed director of BBC NI.
Recent news related to BBC Northern Ireland
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
BBC Northern Ireland
63 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story