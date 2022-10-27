 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Role change for Ellie Donnell at SquareMeal

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
16 hours ago
SquareMeal has appointed Ellie Donnell as associate editor. Ellie will focus on restaurant and bar openings, restaurant/food news, reviews, chef news and interviews, as well as covering the events and venues section of the website. She also manages SquareMeal’s social media channels and the newsletter.

Ellie previously served as a senior writer on the magazine and website.

