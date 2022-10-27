Role change for Ellie Donnell at SquareMeal
SquareMeal has appointed Ellie Donnell as associate editor. Ellie will focus on restaurant and bar openings, restaurant/food news, reviews, chef news and interviews, as well as covering the events and venues section of the website. She also manages SquareMeal’s social media channels and the newsletter.
Ellie previously served as a senior writer on the magazine and website.
