Role change for Frances Taylor at Radio Times
Radio Times has appointed Frances Taylor as TV previews editor. She will focus on editing and overseeing both the Streaming and Choices pages in the magazine, and commissioning and writing previews and reviews of programmes.
Frances previously served as commissioning editor (entertainment & comedy) on the magazine and website.
