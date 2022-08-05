 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Role change for Frances Taylor at Radio Times

Radio Times
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

Radio Times has appointed Frances Taylor as TV previews editor. She will focus on editing and overseeing both the Streaming and Choices pages in the magazine, and commissioning and writing previews and reviews of programmes.

Frances previously served as commissioning editor (entertainment & comedy) on the magazine and website. 

Frances Taylor Radio Times

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Frances Taylor
  • Radio Times
    29 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login