Role changes for Kelly-Anne Taylor at Radio Times
Radio Times has appointed Kelly-Anne Taylor as junior commissioning editor to be responsible for commissioning features in the print magazine as well as arranging interviews with star-guests for their launching podcasts.
Kelly-Anne previously served as a staff writer on the Immediate Media Company magazine.
