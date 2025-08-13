 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / National and Regional Press

Kelly-Anne Taylor recruited to the Telegraph

By Andrew Strutt
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

The Telegraph has appointed Kelly-Anne Taylor as overnight producer.

Kelly will be responsible for writing, producing and publishing digital content across news, foreign, business and sport. She is based in Melbourne, Australia and was previously a producer for the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

Australian Broadcasting Corporation Kelly-Anne Taylor Telegraph

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Kelly-Anne Taylor
  • Telegraph.co.uk
    118 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login