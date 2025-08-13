Kelly-Anne Taylor recruited to the Telegraph
The Telegraph has appointed Kelly-Anne Taylor as overnight producer.
Kelly will be responsible for writing, producing and publishing digital content across news, foreign, business and sport. She is based in Melbourne, Australia and was previously a producer for the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.
