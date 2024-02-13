 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Gareth Davies selected as editor of Telegraph website and app

telegraph media group
By Andrew Strutt
19 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Telegraph Media Group has appointed Gareth Davies as editor of Telegraph.co.uk and the Telegraph App.

Gareth was previously acting editor of the website and app, and prior to that was breaking news editor at the Telegraph. He can be found tweeting @GD10.

