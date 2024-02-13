Gareth Davies selected as editor of Telegraph website and app
Telegraph Media Group has appointed Gareth Davies as editor of Telegraph.co.uk and the Telegraph App.
Gareth was previously acting editor of the website and app, and prior to that was breaking news editor at the Telegraph. He can be found tweeting @GD10.
