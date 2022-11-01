The Telegraph’s Emilie Hill takes up social media editor role
The Telegraph has promoted Emilie Hill from beauty assistant to social media editor. She will now be looking after the Telegraph group’s social media platforms, across numerous accounts.
Emilie has worked for The Telegraph for three years and can be reached on Instagram @emiliemariehill.
