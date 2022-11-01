 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
The Telegraph’s Emilie Hill takes up social media editor role

telegraph media group
By Andrew Strutt
4 hours ago
The Telegraph has promoted Emilie Hill from beauty assistant to social media editor. She will now be looking after the Telegraph group’s social media platforms, across numerous accounts.

Emilie has worked for The Telegraph for three years and can be reached on Instagram @emiliemariehill.

Emilie Hill Telegraph

