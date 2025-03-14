 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Sonakshi Khosla takes up role with the Telegraph

telegraph media group
By Andrew Strutt
19 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

The Telegraph has appointed Sonakshi Khosla as digital production journalist.

Sonakshi will work for the Recommended team in the lifestyle section. She will be responsible for overseeing the production of all Recommended content, including editing articles, creating multimedia elements like videos and images, and managing the online publishing process. She was previously sub-editor at Expert Reviews.

Expert Reviews Sonakshi Khosla Telegraph

