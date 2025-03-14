Sonakshi Khosla takes up role with the Telegraph
The Telegraph has appointed Sonakshi Khosla as digital production journalist.
Sonakshi will work for the Recommended team in the lifestyle section. She will be responsible for overseeing the production of all Recommended content, including editing articles, creating multimedia elements like videos and images, and managing the online publishing process. She was previously sub-editor at Expert Reviews.
