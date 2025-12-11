 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Sophie Barnes set to join Channel 4’s Dispatches

Channel 4
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
5 hours ago
Channel 4 has announced Sophie Barnes will be joining Dispatches Investigations Unit as a senior journalist in the New Year. The unit works alongside indies to deliver significant agenda setting investigations for Dispatches, Untold and the wider current affairs output.

Sophie is currently a investigations correspondent at The Telegraph.

Dispatches Sophie Barnes The Telegraph

