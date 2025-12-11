Sophie Barnes set to join Channel 4’s Dispatches
Channel 4 has announced Sophie Barnes will be joining Dispatches Investigations Unit as a senior journalist in the New Year. The unit works alongside indies to deliver significant agenda setting investigations for Dispatches, Untold and the wider current affairs output.
Sophie is currently a investigations correspondent at The Telegraph.
Recent news related to Dispatches - Channel 4 Television or Telegraph.co.uk
Recent news related to Sophie Barnes
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Sophie Barnes
-
Dispatches - Channel 4 Television
4 contacts
-
Telegraph.co.uk
116 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story