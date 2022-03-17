 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / National and Regional Press

Jack Leather takes on maternity cover role at the Telegraph

telegraph media group
By Andrew Strutt
7 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Telegraph Media Group has appointed Jack Leather as investigations correspondent to cover for Sophie Barnes who is on maternity leave.

Jack started the new role on 14 March and was previously a senior video producer for The Telegraph. He can be found tweeting @jleather.

Jack Leather Sophie Barnes Telegraph

