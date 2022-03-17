Jack Leather takes on maternity cover role at the Telegraph
Telegraph Media Group has appointed Jack Leather as investigations correspondent to cover for Sophie Barnes who is on maternity leave.
Jack started the new role on 14 March and was previously a senior video producer for The Telegraph. He can be found tweeting @jleather.
