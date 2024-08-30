Promotion for Gemma Farrell at the Telegraph
The Telegraph has promoted Gemma Farrell to head of social media.
Gemma will be responsible for overseeing all output across the Telegraph’s social channels. She was previously deputy head of social media and can be found on LinkedIn.
