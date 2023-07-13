Promotion for Gemma Farrell at the Telegraph
Telegraph Media Group has promoted Gemma Farrell to deputy head of social. Gemma is particularly interested in social media and audience strategy and was previously social media editor. She can be found tweeting @gemmafarrell_.
