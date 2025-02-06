Role change for George Pistachio at AnOther Magazine
AnOther Magazine has appointed George Pistachio as content editor to focus on working only digitally, and to continuing to lead the publications social media presence (@anothermagazine, @another_man and @anotherloves). He covers fashion, art and photography on our website.
George previously served as the social media editor.
Recent news related to AnOther Magazine
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
George Pistachio
-
AnOther Magazine
15 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story