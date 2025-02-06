 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Role change for George Pistachio at AnOther Magazine

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
10 hours ago
AnOther Magazine has appointed George Pistachio as content editor to focus on working only digitally, and to continuing to lead the publications social media presence (@anothermagazine, @another_man and @anotherloves). He covers fashion, art and photography on our website.

George previously served as the social media editor.

