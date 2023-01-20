 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Role change for Jake Wilson at BBC Match of the Day Magazine

BBC Match of the Day Magazine
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
19 hours ago
BBC Match of the Day Magazine has appointed Jake Wilson as deputy editor. He will focus on football content aimed at 7-14 year olds. Jake previously served as senior writer/digital creator for the magazine and website.

