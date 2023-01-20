Role change for Jake Wilson at BBC Match of the Day Magazine
BBC Match of the Day Magazine has appointed Jake Wilson as deputy editor. He will focus on football content aimed at 7-14 year olds. Jake previously served as senior writer/digital creator for the magazine and website.
