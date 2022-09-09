Role change for James Peckham at Android Police
Android Police has appointed James Peckham as acting editor-in-chief to focus on leading the Android Police team. Covering news, features, reviews, buyer’s guide, and a variety of other types of content. Topic of coverage include smartphones, tablets, smartwatches and general tech news.
James previously served as managing editor on the online outlet.
