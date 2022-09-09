 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Finance and Tech

Role change for James Peckham at Android Police

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

Android Police has appointed James Peckham as acting editor-in-chief to focus on leading the Android Police team. Covering news, features, reviews, buyer’s guide, and a variety of other types of content. Topic of coverage include smartphones, tablets, smartwatches and general tech news.

James previously served as managing editor on the online outlet.

Android Police James Peckham

Recent news related to James Peckham

Changes to the team at TechRadar.com

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • James Peckham
  • Android Police
    1 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login