 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Dominic Preston joins Android Police from Tech Advisor

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
11 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Android Police has appointed Dominic Preston as managing commerce editor. Dominic will be responsible for managing all of Android Police’s commerce content, including buying guides and comparison reviews for phones, tablets, accessories, and more.

Dominic joins from his deputy editor role at Tech Advisor, and has also previously served as entertainment & lifestyle editor at Macworld.

 

Android Police Dominic Preston Tech Advisor

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Dominic Preston
  • Android Police
    2 contacts
  • Tech Advisor
    9 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login