Dominic Preston joins Android Police from Tech Advisor
Android Police has appointed Dominic Preston as managing commerce editor. Dominic will be responsible for managing all of Android Police’s commerce content, including buying guides and comparison reviews for phones, tablets, accessories, and more.
Dominic joins from his deputy editor role at Tech Advisor, and has also previously served as entertainment & lifestyle editor at Macworld.
