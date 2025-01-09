Dominic Preston joins The Verge
The Verge has appointed Dominic Preston as news editor. Dominic is working alongside one of several news editors responsible for news coverage across the site, but is principal one on UK/European hours. He will be covering every topic area that the site covers including tech hardware, software, policy, industry and more.
Dominic joins from his managing commerce editor role at Android Police, and has also previously served as deputy editor at Tech Advisor.
