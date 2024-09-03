 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Role change for Lauren Bowes at The Spirits Business

The Spirits Business
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
1 day ago
The Spirits Business has appointed Lauren Bowes as bars editor to focus on covering bars across the world, any issues relating to the on-trade, and cocktails, as well as the spirits industry more generally, including retail and the off-trade.

Lauren previously served as acting digital editor while Georgie Collins was on leave.

Georgie Collins Lauren Bowes The Spirits Business

