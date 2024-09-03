Role change for Lauren Bowes at The Spirits Business
The Spirits Business has appointed Lauren Bowes as bars editor to focus on covering bars across the world, any issues relating to the on-trade, and cocktails, as well as the spirits industry more generally, including retail and the off-trade.
Lauren previously served as acting digital editor while Georgie Collins was on leave.
