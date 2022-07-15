Title change for Ian Croll at Liverpool Echo

Liverpool Echo has appointed Ian Croll as senior journalist/social video editor. The job title change has been introduced to reflect the work he has been doing over the past year.

Ian is responsible for running and managing Liverpool ECHO’s social video output, which also includes other Reach PLC affiliated social accounts such as Celeb Life and Liverpool ECHO What’s On.

He ensures video content is packaged and published to a social friendly standard across all platforms and oversees live streaming, managing reporters during breaking news situations and streaming long-form interviews and podcasts via OBS and Streamyard.