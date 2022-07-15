 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / National and Regional Press

Title change for Ian Croll at Liverpool Echo

Liverpool Echo
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
5 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Liverpool Echo has appointed Ian Croll as senior journalist/social video editor. The job title change has been introduced to reflect the work he has been doing over the past year.

Ian is responsible for running and managing Liverpool ECHO’s social video output, which also includes other Reach PLC affiliated social accounts such as Celeb Life and Liverpool ECHO What’s On.

He ensures video content is packaged and published to a social friendly standard across all platforms and oversees live streaming, managing reporters during breaking news situations and streaming long-form interviews and podcasts via OBS and Streamyard.

Ian Croll Liverpool Echo

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Ian Croll
  • Liverpool Echo (Online)
    53 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login