News / National and Regional Press

Sarah Coleman joins Limerick Post

Limerick Post
By Amy Wilson
14 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Limerick Post has appointed Sarah Coleman as print and digital journalist. Sarah was previously a freelance journalist at Live 95FM and has also served as a broadcast journalist at the European Parliament. She can be found on X @sarahcoleman_.

