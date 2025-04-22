Sarah Coleman joins Limerick Post
Limerick Post has appointed Sarah Coleman as print and digital journalist. Sarah was previously a freelance journalist at Live 95FM and has also served as a broadcast journalist at the European Parliament. She can be found on X @sarahcoleman_.
