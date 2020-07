The Limerick Leader has appointed Donn O’Sullivan as managing editor with responsibility across print and online. Donn is currently sports editor at the title and prior to this worked as sports editor and content manager at the Limerick Post for over 15 years.

Donn will take over from current editor Eugene Phelan when he retires later in the summer. Eugene has served as managing editor of Limerick Leader since 2016 and prior to that was deputy editor for close to 13 years.