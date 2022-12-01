 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / National and Regional Press

Jerome O’Connell promoted at Limerick Leader

Limerick Leader
By Amy Wilson
3 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Limerick Leader has appointed Jerome O’Connell as news editor. Jerome joined the title in 2001 as a news reporter before working in the sports department, most recently as GAA correspondent. He will take up the position of news editor immediately, working across Limerick Leader and Limerick Live.

Jerome O'Connell Limerick Leader

