Jerome O’Connell promoted at Limerick Leader
Limerick Leader has appointed Jerome O’Connell as news editor. Jerome joined the title in 2001 as a news reporter before working in the sports department, most recently as GAA correspondent. He will take up the position of news editor immediately, working across Limerick Leader and Limerick Live.
