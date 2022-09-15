 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / National and Regional Press

Áine Fitzgerald promoted to managing editor at Limerick Leader

Limerick Leader
By Amy Wilson
16 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Limerick Leader has appointed Áine Fitzgerald as managing editor. Áine joined the Leader in 2006 as a reporter, working her way up to her most recent role as assistant editor (news & features). She can be found tweeting @AineFitzgeraldA.

Aine Fitzgerald Limerick Leader

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Aine Fitzgerald
  • Limerick Leader
    13 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login