Áine Fitzgerald promoted to managing editor at Limerick Leader
Limerick Leader has appointed Áine Fitzgerald as managing editor. Áine joined the Leader in 2006 as a reporter, working her way up to her most recent role as assistant editor (news & features). She can be found tweeting @AineFitzgeraldA.
Recent news related to Limerick Leader
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Aine Fitzgerald
-
Limerick Leader
13 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story