Sidonie Wilson promoted at The Times Weekend
The Times’ Sidonie Wilson has been named commissioning editor of The Times Weekend. She will be responsible for editing the food and gardening pages, as well as working across fitness, wellness, food & beverage, travel, trends, and various shopping pages.
Sidonie can be found tweeting at https://twitter.com/sidoniewilson.
