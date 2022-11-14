Harriet Addison joins Evening Standard
Evening Standard has appointed Harriet Addison to the role of features director.
Harriet leaves her previous role at The Times Weekend as deputy editor, and can be followed on Twitter @Harrietaddison.
Recent news related to Evening Standard or The Times Weekend
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Harriet Addison
-
Evening Standard
140 contacts
-
The Times Weekend
10 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story