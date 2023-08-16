Simon Lambert promoted to This is Money publisher & Lee Boyce taking over as editor
This is Money has promoted Simon Lambert to publisher. Simon was previously editor at the title for the past ten years. Lee Boyce will be taking over as editor of This is Money. Lee previously worked as editor of the Daily Mail’s Money Mail section.
