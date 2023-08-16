 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / National and Regional Press

Simon Lambert promoted to This is Money publisher & Lee Boyce taking over as editor

This is Money
By Christina Pirilla
10 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

This is Money has promoted Simon Lambert to publisher. Simon was previously editor at the title for the past ten years. Lee Boyce will be taking over as editor of This is Money. Lee previously worked as editor of the Daily Mail’s Money Mail section.

Lee Boyce Simon Lambert This is Money

