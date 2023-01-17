 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Sam Barker moves from Daily Mirror to This is Money

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
14 hours ago
This is Money has appointed Sam Barker as assistant editor. Sam will be writing about subjects such as energy bills, insurance, bills and other areas of personal finance, as well as editing stories.

Sam joins from his money reporter role at Mirror Online, and has also previously served as news and social media editor at Interactive Investor.

 

