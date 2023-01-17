Sam Barker moves from Daily Mirror to This is Money
This is Money has appointed Sam Barker as assistant editor. Sam will be writing about subjects such as energy bills, insurance, bills and other areas of personal finance, as well as editing stories.
Sam joins from his money reporter role at Mirror Online, and has also previously served as news and social media editor at Interactive Investor.
