Helen Kirrane recruited to the Investors’ Chronicle
Investors’ Chronicle has hired Helen Kirrane as a personal finance and funds writer.
Helen will be writing features and news analysis on personal finance and funds. She was previously a reporter at This is Money and The Daily Mail.
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Helen Kirrane
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Investors’ Chronicle
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