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News / National and Regional Press

Helen Kirrane recruited to the Investors’ Chronicle

Investors Chronicle
By Andrew Strutt
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

Investors’ Chronicle has hired Helen Kirrane as a personal finance and funds writer.

Helen will be writing features and news analysis on personal finance and funds. She was previously a reporter at This is Money and The Daily Mail.

Helen Kirrane Investors Chronicle This is Money

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