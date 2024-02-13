Sky News to launch Electoral Dysfunction podcast

Sky News has confirmed the launch of weekly podcast, Electoral Dysfunction.

Sky News political editor Beth Rigby, Labour MP Jess Phillips and former leader of the Scottish Conservatives Ruth Davidson will bring their decades of political experience to provide views on the week in Westminster and beyond. As an election draws closer, the trio will look at our political leaders and their policies, how they’re written and how they’re sold to voters, to explain what’s really going on.

Electoral Dysfunction launches 1 March with episodes available every Friday on all podcast platforms.