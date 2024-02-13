 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer / National and Regional Press

Sky News to launch Electoral Dysfunction podcast

Electoral Dysfunction
By Amy Wilson
43 mins ago
news@responsesource.com

Sky News has confirmed the launch of weekly podcast, Electoral Dysfunction.

Sky News political editor Beth Rigby, Labour MP Jess Phillips and former leader of the Scottish Conservatives Ruth Davidson will bring their decades of political experience to provide views on the week in Westminster and beyond. As an election draws closer, the trio will look at our political leaders and their policies, how they’re written and how they’re sold to voters, to explain what’s really going on.

Electoral Dysfunction launches 1 March with episodes available every Friday on all podcast platforms.

Electoral Dysfunction

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Beth Rigby
  • Jess Phillips
  • Electoral Dysfunction
    2 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login