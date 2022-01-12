Beth Rigby to lead Sky News interview show
Sky News’ political editor Beth Rigby is to host a prime time interview show from March. The programme will focus on big interviews that both respond to the news of the week and set the agenda for the days to come. Guests will be decision takers in the media spotlight, not limited to the world of politics. The show will be broadcast live from Sky News studios each Thursday from 9pm.
