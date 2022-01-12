 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / National and Regional Press

Beth Rigby to lead Sky News interview show

Sky News
By Amy Wilson
14 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Sky News’ political editor Beth Rigby is to host a prime time interview show from March. The programme will focus on big interviews that both respond to the news of the week and set the agenda for the days to come. Guests will be decision takers in the media spotlight, not limited to the world of politics. The show will be broadcast live from Sky News studios each Thursday from 9pm.

Beth Rigby Sky News

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Beth Rigby
  • Sky News
    228 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login