News / Finance and Tech

Sophie Downes joins Citywire Wealth Manager

By Martina Losi
2 days ago
Citywire Wealth Manager has appointed Sophie Downes as reporter.

Sophie joined in June from her reporter role at Securities Finance Times.

She will be covering regulation, investments and policy, and is particularly interested in ESG. Sophie can be found on LinkedIn.

