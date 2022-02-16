 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Caroline Hug selected as reporter at Citywire Wealth Manager

Citywire Wealth Manager
By Andrew Strutt
19 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Citywire Wealth Manager has hired Caroline Hug as a reporter.

Caroline will be covering business, climate, economics, ESG, investment, technology and diversity & inclusion in the asset management space. She was previously an editorial assistant for BusinessBecause and can be found tweeting @CarolineHug2.

