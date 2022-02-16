Caroline Hug selected as reporter at Citywire Wealth Manager
Citywire Wealth Manager has hired Caroline Hug as a reporter.
Caroline will be covering business, climate, economics, ESG, investment, technology and diversity & inclusion in the asset management space. She was previously an editorial assistant for BusinessBecause and can be found tweeting @CarolineHug2.
