Sian Phillips becomes Editor of BusinessBecause

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
16 hours ago
BusinessBecause has appointed Sian Phillips as editor. Sian will be editing and overseeing editorial content, covering all aspects of graduate business education (MBA and Masters in business or finance) focussed on admissions, business school courses and postgraduate management careers.

Sian joins from her content director, world summit series role at Times Higher Education, and has also previously served as a freelance commercial content specialist and commissioning editor.

