Sophie Robyn Watson promoted to fashion editor at MR PORTER
MR PORTER has appointed Sophie Robyn Watson as fashion editor. Previously a junior fashion editor at the company, Sophie’s responsibilities include styling fashion campaigns and editorial stories, from stills to film, across all MR PORTER channels. She can be found on Instagram.
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Sophie Robyn Watson
-
MR PORTER
8 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story