Sophie Robyn Watson promoted to fashion editor at MR PORTER

By Martina Losi
12 hours ago
MR PORTER has appointed Sophie Robyn Watson as fashion editor. Previously a junior fashion editor at the company, Sophie’s responsibilities include styling fashion campaigns and editorial stories, from stills to film, across all MR PORTER channels. She can be found on Instagram.

