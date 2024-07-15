Steven Downes starts as Editorial Director at BizClik Media
BizClik Media has appointed Steven Downes as editorial director, sustainability, procurement & supply chain, and the editor-in-chief at Sustainability magazine. Prior to this, he was the assistant editor at People Management magazine.
