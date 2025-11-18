Tamlyn Jones joins Shropshire Star
Shropshire Star has appointed Tamlyn Jones as business editor. Tamlyn will be covering Shropshire business news in print and online.
Recent news related to Shropshire Star
Kirsten Rawlins is now digital content manager at Shropshire Star and Express & Star (West Midlands)
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Tamlyn Jones
-
Shropshire Star
17 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story