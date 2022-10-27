Tess de la Mare moves to BBC West from PA Media
BBC has appointed Tess de la Mare as South West reporter at BBC West/BBC News Online (West of England), where she covers Somerset, Wiltshire, Bristol and Gloucestershire news. Prior to this, she was a reporter at PA Media.
Recent news related to BBC News Online (West of England) or PA Media
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Tess de la Mare
-
BBC News Online (West of England)
3 contacts
-
PA Media
192 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story