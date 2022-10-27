 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / National and Regional Press

Tess de la Mare moves to BBC West from PA Media

BBC West
By Siergiej Miloczkin
17 hours ago
@SMiloczkin
BBC has appointed Tess de la Mare as South West reporter at BBC West/BBC News Online (West of England), where she covers Somerset, Wiltshire, Bristol and Gloucestershire news. Prior to this, she was a reporter at PA Media.

