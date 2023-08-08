Thomas Dean hired as social media lead at talkSPORT
talkSPORT has appointed Thomas Dean as social media lead.
Thomas joined in July and previously worked as UEFA women’s football media editor with InCrowd. He also formerly served as a digital content producer at TheFA.com and as a multimedia journalist at Sportsbeat. Thomas can be reached on Twitter @tombendean.
