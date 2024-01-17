Tim Howard joins the DailyMail.com
DailyMail.com has appointed Tim Howard as a sports columnist.
Tim is a professional American soccer player and former goalkeeper for Manchester United and Everton. Tim will bring this experience to DailyMail.com, giving insights into the Premier League, the U.S. national teams and MLS as well as covering upcoming major events including Copa America in 2024, the Club World Cup in 2025, and the World Cup in 2026.
