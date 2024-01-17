 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Tim Howard joins the DailyMail.com

By Amy Wilson
10 hours ago
DailyMail.com has appointed Tim Howard as a sports columnist.

Tim is a professional American soccer player and former goalkeeper for Manchester United and Everton. Tim will bring this experience to DailyMail.com, giving insights into the Premier League, the U.S. national teams and MLS as well as covering upcoming major events including Copa America in 2024, the Club World Cup in 2025, and the World Cup in 2026.

