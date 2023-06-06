 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / National and Regional Press

Tom Morton becomes the Deputy Editor of The News (Portsmouth)

The News Portsmouth
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

The News (Portsmouth) has appointed Tom Morton as deputy editor. He will be involved with the day-to-day running of the reporting team, making sure that The News grows its online audience while keeping up a high standard of journalism, both in hard news and lifestyle content.

Tom previously served as an assistant editor on the National World regional news paper.

The News (Portsmouth) Tom Morton

