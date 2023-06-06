Tom Morton becomes the Deputy Editor of The News (Portsmouth)
The News (Portsmouth) has appointed Tom Morton as deputy editor. He will be involved with the day-to-day running of the reporting team, making sure that The News grows its online audience while keeping up a high standard of journalism, both in hard news and lifestyle content.
Tom previously served as an assistant editor on the National World regional news paper.
Recent news related to The News (Portsmouth)
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Tom Morton
-
The News (Portsmouth)
18 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story