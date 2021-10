The Sybarite has appointed Tom Weijand as a columnist to write a new column called ‘The Luxury Gent’. Tom will mainly be reviewing luxury items and writing long form reviews of products and experiences.

He is keen to receive pitches from brands focused on luxury, lifestyle, food/cooking/dining, audio/visual, tech, men’s fashion, travel, cycling, sailing, extreme sports, windsurfing, kitesurfing, mountain biking and art & literature.

He can be reached at tomweijand@gmail.com or found on LinkedIn.