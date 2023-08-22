 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Olivia Bennett named deputy editor at The Sybarite

By Martina Losi
17 hours ago
The Sybarite has appointed Olivia Bennett as deputy editor.

Olivia joined in August from her writer role at MATCHESFASHION.COM. She also previously served as fashion and beauty editor at Citizen Femme and as fashion market editor at Tatler.

Olivia can be reached on Instagram @oliviabennett_1.

