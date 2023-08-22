Olivia Bennett named deputy editor at The Sybarite
The Sybarite has appointed Olivia Bennett as deputy editor.
Olivia joined in August from her writer role at MATCHESFASHION.COM. She also previously served as fashion and beauty editor at Citizen Femme and as fashion market editor at Tatler.
Olivia can be reached on Instagram @oliviabennett_1.
