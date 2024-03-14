 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Harriet Johnston becomes digital editor at Tatler UK

Tatler
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
10 hours ago
Harriet Johnston has moved from The Telegraph to Tatler UK to take up the role of digital editor.

She will be working on covering fashion, culture, royals, social news, beauty, travel, food, hotel news, luxury, and restaurant/bar reviews.

