Harriet Johnston becomes digital editor at Tatler UK
Harriet Johnston has moved from The Telegraph to Tatler UK to take up the role of digital editor.
She will be working on covering fashion, culture, royals, social news, beauty, travel, food, hotel news, luxury, and restaurant/bar reviews.
