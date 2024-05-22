 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Astrid Joss named beauty director at Tatler

By Martina Losi
2 days ago
Tatler has appointed Astrid Joss as beauty director, in addition to her existing role as wedding editor.

Astrid will oversee beauty content for the brand and will also cover health and wellness launches. She can be found on Instagram @astrid_joss.

