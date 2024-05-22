Astrid Joss named beauty director at Tatler
Tatler has appointed Astrid Joss as beauty director, in addition to her existing role as wedding editor.
Astrid will oversee beauty content for the brand and will also cover health and wellness launches. She can be found on Instagram @astrid_joss.
