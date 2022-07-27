MINE Magazine has re-launched
MINE, a London quarterly magazine, has re-launched after being suspended due to the Covid pandemic. MINE (More Is Never Enough) is a luxury lifestyle, design and fashion magazine, still managed by Astrid Joss, who is also a wedding editor at Tatler magazine.
