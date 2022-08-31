Astrid Joss named acting beauty editor at Tatler
Tatler has appointed Astrid Joss as acting beauty editor, covering Lily Worcester’s leave. Astrid will start on 2 September while continuing her role as weddings editor. She has previously worked at MINE magazine, Brides and Vogue.
Recent news related to British Vogue, MINE Magazine or Tatler
Recent news related to Astrid Joss
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Astrid Joss
-
British Vogue
56 contacts
-
MINE Magazine
1 contacts
-
Tatler
28 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story