Astrid Joss named acting beauty editor at Tatler

By Amy Wilson
22 hours ago
Tatler has appointed Astrid Joss as acting beauty editor, covering Lily Worcester’s leave. Astrid will start on 2 September while continuing her role as weddings editor. She has previously worked at MINE magazine, Brides and Vogue.

