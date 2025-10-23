 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Trade

TTG to close print titles

TTG
By Amy Wilson
22 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

TTG and TTG Luxury will publish their final regular editions in November and December 2025 after 72 years in print. From 2026 all TTG content will be available on the redesigned ttgmedia.com. The shift to digital reflects the industry’s consumption of media, with newsletters, social platforms and face-to-face events at the forefront.

TTG (Travel Trade Gazette) TTG Luxury

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • TTG (Travel Trade Gazette)
    14 contacts
  • TTG Luxury
    3 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login