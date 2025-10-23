TTG to close print titles
TTG and TTG Luxury will publish their final regular editions in November and December 2025 after 72 years in print. From 2026 all TTG content will be available on the redesigned ttgmedia.com. The shift to digital reflects the industry’s consumption of media, with newsletters, social platforms and face-to-face events at the forefront.
