 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Trade

Emma Dooney joins TTG

travel trade gazette
By Martina Losi
19 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

TTG (Travel Trade Gazette) has appointed Emma Dooney as luxury travel reporter. Emma previously worked as a showbiz news reporter at the Daily Mirror and as a news writer for Future Plc. She can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @dooney_emma.

Emma Dooney Travel Trade Gazette

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Mirror
    164 contacts
  • TTG (Travel Trade Gazette)
    14 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login