Emma Dooney joins TTG
TTG (Travel Trade Gazette) has appointed Emma Dooney as luxury travel reporter. Emma previously worked as a showbiz news reporter at the Daily Mirror and as a news writer for Future Plc. She can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @dooney_emma.
Recent news related to Mirror or TTG (Travel Trade Gazette)
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Mirror
164 contacts
-
TTG (Travel Trade Gazette)
14 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story