Consumer

Vicky Pattison and Adam Lawrance to present Heart drivetime show

Heart
By Martina Losi
13 hours ago
Global has appointed Vicky Pattison and Adam Lawrance as hosts of the drivetime show on Heart (North East), launching on 11th September and airing weekdays 4-7 pm.

Vicky is a British television star, author and host of The Secret to… podcast. She has appeared on hit shows, including ‘Celebrity Masterchef,’ and was crowned Queen of the Jungle on ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!’ in 2015.

