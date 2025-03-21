 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Consumer

Wanda Sachs joins Hearst UK as a Daily Writer

Hearst UK
By Siergiej Miloczkin
1 day ago
@SMiloczkin
Hearst UK has appointed Wanda Sachs as a daily writer, working across House Beautiful and Country Living. Previously, she was associate editor at The Berliner, Germany’s largest English-language magazine and website.

