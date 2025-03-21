Wanda Sachs joins Hearst UK as a Daily Writer
Hearst UK has appointed Wanda Sachs as a daily writer, working across House Beautiful and Country Living. Previously, she was associate editor at The Berliner, Germany’s largest English-language magazine and website.
